Special observers appointed

The Election Commission has appointed two senior IRS officers as Special Observers for the by-election to Nellithope Assembly constituency.

A release said observers Rajiv Sinha and Sanjiv will monitor any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Poll-related complaints

The movement of police personnel and the expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates as well as the political parties would be monitored.

People can lodge poll-related complaints, if any, to the two Special Observers.

Mr. Rajiv Sinha could be reached on ph: 9968626504 and Mr. Sanjiv on ph: 9530401000.