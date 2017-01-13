Special discount sale at Khadi for Pongal

For this Pongal, Puducherry Khadi and Village Industries Board brings to you khadi and silk varieties and village industries products from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan.

What’s more, it offers all these products at a special discount rate during the festival season and on the days of birth anniversaries of national leaders. Khadi silk sarees, bed sheets, khadi readymade garments, towels, herbal soaps, honey, incense sticks and perfumes are for sale.

A senior board official stated that this year the board had fixed a special discount of 40 per cent for khadi, polyester, blankets, towels, shirts, bed sheets, pillows, beds and a few other materials.

“A discount of 20 per cent is given to silk varieties while village handicrafts will get 15 per cent discount. The products of village industries include honey, herbal soaps, incense sticks, butter, leather products, handicrafts, steel almirah, cot and steel racks,” the official added.

Further, on usual days, the Puducherry government’s 10 per cent discount will be offered.

A khadi exhibition will be held at Khadi Crafts Showrooms at Kamaraj Salai and S.V. Patel Salai, Municipal Complex at Sri Varadaraja Perumal Kovil Street, Villianur, and at No.100, North Street in Bahour. The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 13.