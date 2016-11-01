Source segregation planned on pilot basis in five wards

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has proposed source segregation on a pilot basis in five wards in Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities soon. The PPCC has tied up with the two local bodies and the Swachatha Corporation for implementation of the project.

Initially, the project will be taken up in five of the 78 wards where solid waste would be segregated during house-to-house collection. The city generates a total of 300 to 320 tonnes of solid waste a day.

The five wards will be identified by the municipalities and Swachatha Corporation and the pilot project will be implemented by November.

Each household in the five wards will be provided three bins _ green, red and black. The green bin will be used to collect food and kitchen waste while the red one will be for recyclable plastic. The black bin will be for hazardous waste.

“Biodegradable waste will be composed at a common area in the municipal limits as manure. The plastic waste will be sent for reprocessing while hazardous waste will be sent to three centres in the city. The PPCC will identify a re-processor and tie up with it for recycling plastic waste,” N. Ramesh, Environmental Engineer, PPCC, told The Hindu . A public awareness campaign will be conducted on source segregation in the five wards before implementation of the project. The authorities will streamline the process of segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Based on the response, the project will subsequently be scaled up to cover all the wards in the two municipalities, sources said.

M. Dwarakanath, Director, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, has ordered the PPCC to implement the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule, 2016 in a month.

The Union Environment Ministry had already notified the rules making it incumbent on a wide range of groups — hotels and restaurants, resident welfare and market associations, gated communities and institutions to ensure that solid waste generated in their facilities are treated and recycled as prescribed in the rules in partnership with the local administration department.

The biodegradable waste will be processed, treated and disposed through composting or bio-methanation within the premises as far as possible while the residual waste will be given to the waste collectors or agency as directed by the local body, he added.