Showers praise on Jayalalithaa

The speech by the former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of the AINRC was noteworthy for his praise of AIADMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in spite of the rancour in their relationship ever since the Rangasamy-led AINRC kept out the Dravidian party after winning as an alliance in the 2011 Assembly elections.

The AINRC’s desperation to restore bonhomie with its estranged ally has fuelled speculation in political circles here.

Mr. Rangasamy began his speech by seeking votes for AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar “blessed by honourable Purathchi Thalaivi,” and wound up the address by wishing for the speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

The AINRC supremo now looks to be trying to put behind the unpleasant episode in 2011 when he had found it expedient to form a government on his own leaving the AIADMK high and dry.