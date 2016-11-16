Session on pulmonary disease

JIPMER on Tuesday hosted an interactive session on ‘Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)—Threats and Treatments’ as part of an ongoing health education initiative.

Pulmonologists and paediatricians were among the experts who gave a low-down on COPD and asthma, the two main causes of breathlessness, at the 32nd edition of the health education series.

Sub Inspectors of Puducherry Traffic Police, nursing students, NSS volunteers and members of the public from various walks of life formed the audience who listened to the panel of experts and got their doubts cleared.

The interactive session was led by Dr. Vishnukanth, Assistant Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Dr. Venkatesan, Additional Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Dr. R. Venkateswaran, Assistant Professor, Department of General Medicine and Dr. Rajeshkumar, Senior Resident, Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

The panellists explained the basic differences between the diseases, their symptoms and how to diagnose and manage these diseases. Special focus was accorded to children with asthma.

The attendees were also made aware of the adverse effects of smoking and the need to stop smoking.