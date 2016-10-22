Securities to be auctioned

The government will look to raise Rs. 125 crore by auctioning dated stock securities with a 15-year tenure.

The auction has been scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India on October 25 at Fort, Mumbai. V. Ravisankar, Deputy Director (Ways and Means), Finance Department, said the stock securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs. 10,000 and in multiples of 10,000 thereafter.

In electronic format

Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund, trusts, Regional Rural Banks or Co-op. Banks, can submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available in the website www.rbi.org.in on October 25, 2016 between 10.30 am and 11.30 am.

The competitive bids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) between 10.30 am and noon the same day. The result of auction will be displayed by the RBI the same day on the above website.

Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of the stock covered by their bids by means of a Banker's Cheque or Demand Draft payable at Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (Fort), or Chennai on October 26 before bank closing hours.

The Government Stock will bear interest at the rate determined by the Reserve Bank of India at the auction. Interest will be paid on April 26 and October 26 of every financial year until repayment. The stocks will qualify for Ready Forward Facility.

