SHGs warned against cash distribution in Nellithope

Women self help groups (SHG) and Micro Finance companies will face action if the members of such organisations are found indulging in distribution of cash or gift articles to voters in Nellithope constituency, going to by-poll on November 19, a senior election official said on Saturday.

A release from the District Election Officer (DEO) Satyendra Singh Durswat, on Saturday said, in a recent meeting the members of SHGs and micro finance units were warned that action would be taken if they are found to be cooperating in the distribution of cash and gift articles in Nellipthope constituency.

“SHGs and the companies will be blacklisted and they would also face strict criminal action as cases would be booked against the members encouraging the offences,” the release said.

The election authorities have received complaints that SHGs and micro finance companies were being misused by some for distribution of cash and gift articles to voters in the constituency.

In another release, the DEO said, an order under section 144 CrPC has been clamped in the constituency to prevent conduct of any survey by any agency or group.

Complaints were received that members of various groups and organisations were conducting a door—to—door survey to collect details of members of the households in Nellithope constituency, it said.

Such surveys would influence the voters and hence an order under Section 144 CrPC has been imposed to prohibit it except with the prior approval by the competent authority, it added.

The order would be in force till the process of election is completed and will not be applicable for activities proposed by the government departments, the release said.