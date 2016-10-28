Revive public interface programme, urges NGO

People’s Pulse, a non-governmental organisation, has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to renew the practice of holding a public interface programme with department heads during the six-day Vigilance Awareness Week starting October 31.

In a memorandum submitted to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary, the organisation said prior to 2008, the vigilance awareness week was a mere “ritualistic affair.” It was just limited to a meeting held at the Chief Secretariat attended by Secretaries and Heads of Department.

Following a representation given by People’s Pulse, the then Chief Secretary Nalini Jayaseelan issued an order directing the departments to hold the meeting outside the Secretariat with the participation of public.

In 2009 and 2010, the Administrative Reforms wing organised the public interface programme at the conference hall of the State Cooperative Union building in which public could raise questions and complaints.

However, the “healthy” practice was done away with in 2011 and instead the government decided to hold monthly meetings in the respective departments. “Unfortunately, even the monthly meetings have been given a go by,” the organisation said in the memorandum.

The organisation wanted the public interface programme to be conducted by all departments on different dates during the week-long awareness programme. “We are certain that such a step only will serve the real purpose of observing the Vigilance Awareness week to bring about some change in the administration,” the memorandum added.

