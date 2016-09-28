Retrenched employees protest

As many as 100 retrenched employees of the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) who were terminated from service by the Government were arrested on Tuesday when they picketed the Tourist Information Centre on the Beach Road.
Raising slogans in support of their demands, the agitators tried to stop a PTDC bus which was preparing to take tourists on a sight seeing tour by lying down in front of the vehicle. A heated argument ensued when the police intervened and removed the protesters.
The agitators urged the authorities to reinstate them immediately and blocked the main entrance of the Tourist Information Centre preventing employees from entering inside. The police arrested the agitators and later released them in the evening.
