Residents oppose slaughterhouse at Attupatti

The construction of a slaughterhouse at Attupatti has run into rough weather, with the locals opposing its establishment.

Residents allege that the slaughterhouse on temporary premises, where a new one is being constructed, has been operating in unhygienic conditions. They also demanded the government shift the proposed facility and allot house site pattas to them.

An official from the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries was supposed to visit the site on Monday to review the progress of the abattoir. But the visit was called off at the last moment due to stiff resistance from the locals. A Local Administration Department official said the slaughterhouse was being modernised as per the orders of the Supreme Court. at a cost of ₹5.01 crore.

“The Ministry has released 10 per cent of the grants. It is not possible to shift the project to a different location. An abattoir had been functioning in the area since the French regime. But the locals are deliberately raising the issue now,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Tuesday inspected the site of the proposed facility. He said that steps would be taken to construct multi-storey tenements in the area based on the requests of the Uppalam MLA A. Anbalagan and the locals.