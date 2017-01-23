Remembering a theatre legend

The curtain is ready to go up on a month-long cultural homage to Adishakti founder and theatre stalwart Veenapani Chawla.

Beginning February, the third edition of a month-long ‘Remembering Veenapani’ festival will be held at Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research.

From February 3, art lovers can watch theatre, dance, music and visual art every weekend. Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research is curating 12 shows spread over a month.

‘Remembering Veenapani’ festival had organised the first two editions in the month of April, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Veenapani. “Artists had requested us to advance the festival to February since the summer heat is unbearable in April in Puducherry,” said Vinay Kumar.K.J, Managing Trustee and Artistic Director, Adishakti.

This year, performing artists from across the country and also other countries are participating in the festival. “Remembering Veenapani festival is special as it has been made possible by the generosity of our performing friends and well-wishers. Since Adishakti is a multi-disciplinary performance company, our desire is to bring together various forms of performance art. For this festival edition we have curated 12 shows spread across theatre, dance, music and visual art in the month of February,” he added.

Veenapani Chawla established Adishakti in 1981. Since 1987, Veenapani has been engaged in research towards creating a performance methodology based on old knowledge. This methodology involves a physical craft to facilitate the actor’s vocal, body and psychological expression. She had disseminated this through workshops, performances and papers at Adishakti and other national and international venues.

The first weekend of the festival will begin with Indian Steam performance on February 3. Steam is a touring performance, in which a group of urban explorers discover, beneath canvas tarps, the skeletal remains of a machine that changed the world. Funded by the Arts Council of England, 2016 will see a strategic tour of Steam Local Line. Local young people will create new scenes for the show that they will play alongside the professional company.

This will be followed by ‘Akshayambara’ play. This is an experimental Kannada play that uses both modern theatrical tools and the dance drama form of Yakshagana to create a contemporary narrative that raises questions on female representation and male ownership on February 4.

On February 5, theatre artists Anand Sami, Karuna Amarnath and Ravindra Vijay will perform Jujubee play. Several shows are lined up for the weekends till February 26.

As a precursor to the festival, two shows are being organised this weekend. ‘Monkey and the mobile’, a play by Perch from Chennai will be performed on January 28 and 29.