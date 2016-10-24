Relatives allege negligence caused 8-year-old boy’s death

Members of the Narikurava community protested over alleged negligence that caused the death of an eight-year-old boy in the Devi Karumariamman destitute home, on Friday night. They said he had fever, and alleged that the caretakers had not provided timely medical attention.

Sai died on the way to Royapettah Hospital. “We were told about his death the next day, though they had our contact number,” said Soundaravalli, Sai Praveen’s grandmother while waiting outside the mortuary of the hospital with other relatives. “His parents have gone out of the State for work. I don’t know what to tell them when they return. He was their only son,” she said.

Sai Praveen, along with his two siblings, was admitted to the home five months ago to study. On Thursday morning, he allegedly complained of uneasiness and fever.

The warden of the home gave him a tablet and put him in a separate room.

When his condition worsened, he was taken to the Saidapet Corporation Hospital and later to the Royapettah hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“This is nothing but negligence,” said Ravi Kumar, a relative who had also studied in the same home.

“The home was set up to help educate our community, but now, they admit others also. Barbaric treatment of children and an unhygienic environment have always been the order. When I left, I decided not to admit my children even if they offered free education and accommodation,” he said.

Raghupathi Kuppusamy, director of the home, denied all the allegations, and said he has filed a complaint with the Saidapet police in connection with the death. “We did our best to save the child. Now, let the police look into it,” he said.

However, members from the community claimed they were not allowed to lodge a complaint against the home.

“We were told by the police that since Raghupathi had filed a complaint, they would look into it. We want the State to look into his death. Atrocities against our community must stop,” said P. Devadoss, president, Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Tribes Welfare Association.

The child’s body has been taken to his home in Perungalathur.