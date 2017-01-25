Regulatory orders clamped for 15 days from today

Regulatory orders have been clamped in Puducherry region with immediate effect for a period of 15 days to preempt the likelihood of breach of peace, under an order issued by Rajiv Ranjan, Senior Superintendent of Police (L&O).

The order invoking Section 30(2) of the Police Act (Act V of 1861), will be in effect till February 7, and cites the probability of breach of peace owing to the proposed agitations/demonstrations by various political parties/organisations/associations and other law and order arrangements, which may cause dislocation of traffic, danger to the community, damage/loss to private and public properties and disturbance to public order.

Under the order, no person or class of persons shall convene or collect as an assembly or form or take out any procession or stage any demonstration/picketing on any road or street or thoroughfare or hold public meeting in Puducherry Region during this period except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of licence of the police department.

Those, individually or as a class of persons intending to convene or take out procession or conduct such demonstration/picketing individually or collectively shall apply to the SSP (L&O) for license at least 48 hours in advance.

The order shall not affect marriages, religious and funeral procession/ ceremonies and Government functions.