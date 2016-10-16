Ramadass flays Puducherry’s approach to Cauvery

Flaying the government for its “lacklustre approach” in getting due share of the Cauvery water for the Karaikal region, the former MP M. Ramadass advocated a distinct pact with Tamil Nadu on the sharing of 7 tmc water within the overall framework of the national agreement on sharing of the Cauvery water.

Mr. Ramadass said he found it intriguing that despite Puducherry being included in the Cauvery Management Board at the direction of the Supreme Court and legally entitled to a share of water released to Tamil Nadu, Karaikal did not find a place in the itinerary of the Expert Committee which reportedly travelled over 500 km every day in the basin area for four days with at least 25 stops a day and met farmers, local leaders, villagers, and took representations from NGOs and political parties on the Cauvery matter.

While the Chief Minister should have strived to get the committee visit Karaikal whose farmers and people were seriously affected by the non-release of Cauvery water, it seemed that he had failed to realise the fact that the issue of Karaikal was an integral part of the recommendations of the Expert Committee and that his meeting the committee at Karaikal could have made a big difference to the formulations of the committee.

Although the meeting of the Agriculture Minister with the committee at Velankani is gratifying, it would have been more appropriate and proper if that had happened at Karaikal itself, Mr. Ramadass said. He said though the tribunal had ordered the release of 7 tmc water since 2007, Karaikal had not been receiving it month-wise regularly.

During the rainfall season in Tamil Nadu, the surplus water was diverted to Karaikal and accounted as the share of Karaikal in Cauvery water which was “unjust”.

He recommended constitution of a technical committee to make a situational analysis of agriculture of Karaikal.