Queues dwindle as banks run out of cash

The queues outside the functioning ATMs in Puducherry, of which there are only a few, were markedly smaller on Saturday.

Even the counters for exchange, deposit and withdrawal inside the banks witnessed smaller crowds on a day that was reserved for senior citizens to exchange currencies.

You could be forgiven for perceiving this as a welcome sign. But far from symbolising a gradual return to normalcy after what has thus far been a 10-day-long ordeal for the public to exchange their nullified Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes for ones that are of value, the sparse crowds were a by-product of banks running out of cash.

And, even in the few banks that had limited cash reserves, exchange of old notes for new ones was not possible as the stock of indelible ink was yet to reach the city’s financial institutions.

Though Saturday had been reserved for senior citizens to exchange currency, there were very few who could avail of this benefit. While some banks allowed their account holders to exchange cash, many nationalised and private sector banks in Puducherry did not provide cash to senior citizens due to non-availability of indelible ink.

“Until we receive the indelible ink, we won’t be able to exchange currency for anyone. We do not know when we will get the ink. If we get it, we will put up a board and exchange of currency will be allowed. People with bank accounts can deposit money and withdraw from there,” said the chief manager of UCO Bank.

A senior official of the State Bank of India said: “Since we have not received the indelible ink, we have allowed only the account holders to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations.”

An official at a nationalised bank said that banks were facing a shortage of cash and therefore, many ATMs remained closed in Puducherry.

A private sector bank employee questioned how anyone could expect the private sector banks to be in possession of cash at a time when nationalised banks were facing problems with cash flow. “There is no cash and there is no ink as well. We are sitting idle. The Central government will stop the exchange of cash from next week,” he added.

