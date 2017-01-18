Putting a smile on kids’ faces with comic acts

Get ready for a laugh riot in the coming week. ‘Clowns without Borders’ are here from France to put a smile on your face. The clowns, who made their first visit in 2006 to the tsunami-affected areas, have been making their annual visits to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

“We were invited by Doctors without Borders to organise a show for children who had lost their parents during tsunami,” says Achil Bras, in charge of logistics for the team.

In 1993, ‘Clowns without Borders’ was formed in Barcelona in Spain. Tortell Poltrona, a clown from Spain, was invited to perform for children living in a refugee camp in Croatia. This was followed by a wave of performances for children in areas of crisis.

“Last week, a team of French clowns performed in a refugee camp in Thailand. We have also performed in Philippines for the street children. We go everywhere; where there is a crisis, when there is a war, when people die. We go to bring the lost smile in children,” he says.

He adds: “In 2006, the children looked lost. They were sad all the day. We came to perform for just an hour. In that one hour, they forgot sadness and found their smile again. This is the purpose of Clowns without Borders.” Since 2006, they have been organising shows for the children every year in Puducherry. In 2011, they performed at the gyspy colony close to the airport in Puducherry. “After that, we have been performing there every year. The children have become friends. They are excited when they see us; they clean the place, help us to set up, take care of instruments and take care of small children. We have developed a bond which was not there when we fist arrived,” he said.

‘Clowns without Borders’ visiting Puducherry comprised only French clowns when they began. Gradually, they are incorporating Indians through organising workshops.

“In 2015, there were five French clowns and six Indian clowns. This year, there will be only two French clowns and five Indian clowns performing,” he says. From juggling and other physical performances, ‘Clowns without Borders’ are moving towards a story-based performance.

“Incorporating Indians have helped us to include dialogues in our performance. Now, we create a story based on the personality and character of the actors,” says Achil.

Over the years, they have started working with Satya Special School, Baby Sarah School, Volontariat, Jally Home, After School, Child Helpage and other local association.

“While performing for the children affected by tsunami, we try to extend our reach to new audience every year,” he said.

Along with Doriane Moretus, Art Director, the team includes Margot Mc Langhin, Rico Fernandez, Babu, Shanta Kumar, Mohan, Sanjhit, Aparna, John and Albert Selvakumar.

The first show this year is organised on Tuesday morning at Andhra Mahasabha for children of Satya Special School. On Wednesday afternoon, they are performing at Maison Colombani and inviting children and people who do not have space to host them in their place to watch.

On Saturday at 7 pm, Alliance Francaise is hosting a show. “It is a way for us to show our work to other people and talk about the purpose of Clowns without Borders,” he adds.