Puducherry observes All Souls’ Day

The former French enclave joined the worldwide observance of All Souls’ Day on Monday with flocks of the faithful offering prayers of remembrance to the departed.

Scores of believers thronged important tombs in the city since morning and major Catholic churches, including the Sacred Heart Basilica, organised special Mass.

A large number of devotees lined up at the Uppalam Cemetery, one of the oldest in the city. Tombs were cleaned and people offered remembrance by lighting candles or placing roses, austral and chrysanthemum.

Parish priests blessed the graves by sprinkling holy water on them.

All Souls’ Day is observed globally by Catholics and other Christian denominations to remember the departed souls.

The belief is that the soul of a person who dies goes to heaven, hell or the intermediate purgatory state, which is thought to be where most people, free of mortal sin but still wrong-doers of a lesser degree go.

It is also believed that those who die without making reparation for their sins are not cleansed and remain in a state of purgatory. The belief being that souls undergo intense suffering and separation from not having been united with the almighty, Christians offer their prayers for all the departed souls as a way of extending salve.