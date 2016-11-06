Puducherry bags five awards in various fields

The Union Territory has emerged the winner of as many as five awards instituted by the India Today Group, cutting across various categories.
Among the awards bagged by Puducherry were ‘Best Performing State’ (assessment period from 2013-14) in agriculture and law and order and ‘Most Improved State’ (assessment period from 2012-13 and 2013-14) in overall status as well as agriculture and law and order.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the awards to Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a State of States conclave in New Delhi.
According to a top government official, this is the first time that a single State has notched up five awards at the event.
