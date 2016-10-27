A one-day sensitisation programme on Corneal blindness and Organ donation for anganwadi teachers was organised by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in association with NCS Centre, Ministry of Labour and Employment here recently. The objective of the programme is to create awareness among the grass root level service providers on corneal blindness, eye donation, organ donation and transplantation, a release said.

Dr. Subhash Chandira Parija, Director, JIPMER emphasised on the importance of eye and organ donation. Meena Kumari, Director of Social Welfare delivered the keynote address.