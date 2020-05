Power supply to be hit in some areas

The maintenance work to be carried out in 22KV JIPMER feeder will affect power supply between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas: Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Raja Annamalai Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Gorimedu police quarters, Srinivasapuram, Anandapuram, Pakkamudayanpet, Jeevananthapuram, part of Thattanchavady, Thattanchavady industrial estate, JIPMER quarters, Muthurangachetty Nagar, Kavikuil Nagar, ECR, Mahaveer Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Petchichettypet, Bharathy Nagar, Samipillaithottam, part of Vinoba Nagar, Kokkupark, Government press quarters and surrounding areas.

Due to the maintenance work in 110/22 KV Sedharapet sub-station, power supply to the following areas will be interrupted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday: Sedharapet industrial estate, Sedharapet village, Sedharapet old colony, Sedharapet new colony, Karasur village, Karasurpet, part of PIPDIC Mettupalayam industrial estate Phase II and surrounding areas.