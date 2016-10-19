Power disruption

The Electricity Department is carrying out maintenance works in the HT feeder emanating from Venkata Nagar substation on Wednesday between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

During this period, power supply to all categories of consumers will be interrupted in Balaji Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar East and West, Kavikuil Nagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Cross, Velan Nagar, Chinnayanpettai, Ragavendra Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Vinoba Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Poyyakulam, Sudhenthira Povizha Nagar, Thirumudi Sedhuraman Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Rainbow Nagar IVth and VIIth Cross extension, Annai Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, Arokiammal Nagar and Venkata Nagar.