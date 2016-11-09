Portal for Swachh Puducherry

An exclusive web portal has been created to mobilise youth for the Swachh Puducherry Mission.

We Pondy, or Puducherry’s Organisation to Nurture Development through Youth (youthforcleanpondy. in) has been envisioned as a purely volunteering-based outfit that will serve as a bridge between the State and the people in the implementation of various nation-building programmes.

Announcing this at the fourth meeting of Swachh Puducherry Mission at the Pondicherry University, P. Jawahar, Secretary, LAD, said the portal was a platform for enrolling students willing to become active participants in the mission.

A short documentary film was also screened explaining the features of the web portal.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi stated there was overwhelming response from the people of Puducherry and more than 60,000 volunteers came forward to participate in the mission of creating healthier, cleaner and prosperous Puducherry.

While complimenting the 20,000 students from 20 colleges who have enrolled to support the mission, she called for expanding the ranks of student volunteers to accelerate the attainment of Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Swachh Puducherry.

Ms. Bedi reiterated the ODF targets under which Mahe aspired to be declared Open Defecation Free region on November 11.

The other regions of the Union Territory have also been tasked with meeting the deadlines, where Yanam would do so by December 31, Karaikal by March 11 and Puducherry by October 2, 2017---aiming at becoming the first Union Territory to be declared as Open Defecation Free.

Anisa Basheer Khan, Vice-Chancellor (i\c), Pondicherry University, in her opening remarks said students of Sociology Department of the university had carried out a survey of ODF of Pillaichavady village and collected 120 applications for construction of individual household toilets, which have since been forwarded to the Mission Director ODF.

M.S. Ramesh, Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality, called for a humane attitude towards sanitation staff who often put their health at risk for the cause of a clean city.

A short documentary film on the work done by the various departments/affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University on Swachh Puducherry was screened, which was followed by short films and documentary films on Clean Puducherry.

P.T. Rudra Gowd, project director, DRDA, and Mission Director-ODF and R. Chandirasekaran, Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality, participated.