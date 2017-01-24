Pondicherry University signs pact with U.S. varsity

The Pondicherry Central University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S. with an aim to establish and encourage mutually beneficial educational and research activities with social relevance and benefit.

The signing of MoU between representatives of both institutions at the Executive Council hall of Pondicherry University is expected to open doors to joint projects, faculty and student exchanges, joint-degree programmes and undergraduate programmes.

According to a Pondicherry University press note, Michigan State University had more than 50,000 undergraduate and Post Graduate students from 133 different countries. It ranks seventh in U.S. for study abroad participation and 11th in international student enrolment. Moreover, the University accorded priority to prestigious universities in India for strategic partnerships.

The establishment of faculty-oriented research programmes with the U.S. institution would help the faculty-scholars of the Pondicherry University to deliver special lectures in their area of specialisation. The organisation of conferences, seminars and symposia of mutual interest to both the universities would expand the wings of research and expand the domain of knowledge.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor-in-charge, Prof. Anisa Basheer Khan, said that the MoU was just a beginning and that in the months ahead exploratory discussions for research in specific fields would be initiated. Pondicherry University is also keen on academic tie-ups with other internationally-renowned Universities, she said.