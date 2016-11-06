Police officials told to strictly enforce model code for by-poll

Police officials in Puducherry were briefed on various instructions of the Election Commission of India for the conduct of free and fair by-election in Nellithope assembly constituency.

Chairing a meeting of police officials in the rank of Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, and Station House Officers at the Police Training School at Gorimedu here on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan emphasised on the need for strict enforcement of the model code of conduct. He highlighted the legal aspects and provisions that could be invoked to check electoral offences, take preventive steps, maintain law and order, and other election management issues.

Mr. Ranjan told The Hindu that the police would be intensifying the drive against anti-social elements and history-sheeters. Externment proceedings had been initiated against anti-socials.

The police personnel had been advised to execute pending bailable and non-bailable warrants.

“We are maintaining a close watch on the borders to ensure that there was no movement of any contraband, freebies, and money. Police presence has been strengthened on the borders and five permanent pickets have been set up in Nellithope assembly constituency. The police will be conducting frequent checks in hotels and lodges to ensure that outsiders did not stay there,” Mr. Ranjan said.

The entire police force would be engaged for security and maintenance of law and order. The police would assist the eight flying squads in checking the movement of cash, he said.

Apart from maintaining law and order till the completion of elections, the stress was on the need for strict implementation of the various standing and specific orders, directions and instructions of the commission aimed at enabling a peaceful and fair election, an official added.