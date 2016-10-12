Police brief traders on steps taken for festival season

A meeting to sensitise traders to the steps taken up by the police keeping in mind the interest of the public during the forthcoming Deepavali festival was organised by the department here on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan told the shop owners not to encroach upon footpaths and pavements on arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Bussy Street.

He also urged them to install closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in their establishments. Complaints on extortion should be immediately brought to the notice of the police.