Pedalling towards a cleaner India

Nearly 200 students of Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School took out a bicycle rally on Saturday to create awareness of cleanliness.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Puducherry Municipality has roped in both government and private schools to be part of the ‘Swachhta fortnight’ being observed from October 1 to 15. Puducherry Municipal Commissioner R. Chandirasekaran said the clean India campaign involves activities such as mass cleaning, streetplay and bicycle rally to create awareness targeting the younger generation.

With placards fixed on the handle of bicycles, students from standard IX to XI pedalled from their schools to Thengaithittu main road. After reaching the main road, they joined the municipal workers in clearing garbage.

Sneha, a standard VIII student, said: “We are going to create awareness among people by cycling.”

V.S. Rekha, Principal, Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School, said primary schoolchildren were engaged in clearing garbage around the school on Saturday.

Mr. Chandirasekaran said the campaign would be carried out through various programmes with the involvement of different schools in Puducherry.