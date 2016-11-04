Paying tribute to mothers through art

A painting exhibition that will get under way in Auroville on Saturday will engage in a multi-deminsional exploration of the mother.

‘Mothers and other souvenirs’, featuring paintings by Marco Feira, is scheduled at the Kala Kendra, Bharat Nivas, Auroville.

The show is on till November 24.

Through his works, the Auroville artist leads visitors to the searching question — is the mother the embodiment of the holiest?

The artist’s first brush with the impermanence of life was when as a ten-year-old he lost his mother. Though a second mother came into his life thereafter, Feira grapples with what could have been or will never be in what is an endless quest for the wholeness of the mother experience, sometimes even to the Mother of the Universe, Ma Kali, the Goddess.

The wallspace at the Kala Kendra will feature all kinds of mothers and women. The exhibits are grouped into clusters with different themes such as dances, Christmas dragons and meditation.

Writing for Auroville Art Service, Chana Corinne Devor, an art critic, notes that “the style is definitely expressionist, the colours are bright and vivid...All seek to express the inner world of emotion rather than the external reality.”

The show on opening night will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.