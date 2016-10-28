Puducherry

Parida reviews fire safety at hospitals, nursing homes

Chief Secretary Manoj Parida on Thursday directed the Fire Service Department to issue show-cause notices to hospitals, nursing homes, or scan centres that have not yet obtained fire safety clearance and close down those in case of default.

Chairing a fire safety review meeting with representatives of government and private hospitals, nursing homes, scan centres, and laboratories at the Chief Secretariat, he instructed the institutions to strictly adhere to fire safety guidelines.

K.V. Raman, Director of Medical Services, said that against 62 such establishments, 52 have got fire safety certificates.

The Chief Secretary directed that all medical establishments who are keeping indoor patients must have a special check of installed fire equipment on their premises and should conduct a mock drill regarding fire safety operations.

Special focus should be given for evacuation drill from ICU and Operation Theatre.

Mr. Parida requested the hospitals and other medical institutions to extend help to each other in case of emergency evacuation.

Sunil Kumar Gautham, DGP, said that police authorities would provide all major help for training and tackling emergency situations.

All medical colleges, hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions committed to improve their fire safety infrastructure and conduct mock drills within a fortnight.

Health Secretary B.R. Babu, S. Sundaravadivelu, GAD Secretary, and the District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat, attended the meeting.

