Pact with port trust likely next week: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday met Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari to discuss the proposed plan of the Union Territory to handle container movement from the port here.

The Chief Minister said the Shipping Ministry had agreed to facilitate signing of an agreement between the territorial administration and Chennai Port Trust for developing the port here for cargo handling.

“The agreement is likely to be signed next week,” he said.

The agreement would help bring containers from Chennai Port through small barges to the port here and move the consignment to the intended destinations by road. Initially, the port would handle 0.3 million tonne cargo per annum. The Chief Minister had requested the Shipping Ministry to allot a sum of Rs. 25 crore to develop infrastructure at the port.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who was camping in New Delhi for the last two days, also called on President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday. He also met Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan.