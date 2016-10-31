PAPSCO sales up

The Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) has netted revenue of Rs. 14.10 crore through sale of groceries and crackers from the special outlets opened for Deepavali.

PAPSCO’s Deepavali bazaar last year saw sales to the tune of Rs.13.13 crore. Though the corporation exceeded the revenue collection by nearly Rs.1 crore compared with last year, it failed to achieve the target of Rs.15 crore set by the Government for 2016-17.

PAPSCO had set up these bazaars at eight centres in Puducherry including Ariyankuppam, Kannikovil, Bahour, Embalam, Maducarai, Madagadipet, Thirukkanur and Villianurand they operated from October 13 to 28.

The bazaar had a total of 30 stalls ranging from grocery, crackers, rice and pulses and textiles. PAPSCO had introduced self-service at the grocery stall on the same lines of cost price shops and slashed rates of 11 items including pulses as a market intervention strategy to rein in prices.

S. Vasantha Kumar, Managing Director of PAPSCO, said groceries provided at subsidised rates saw sales to the tune of Rs.11.10 crore, while crackers saw Rs.3 crore. The bazaar netted revenue of Rs.13.13 crore in 2015 and Rs.10.99 crore in 2014.