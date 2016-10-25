Puducherry

PAPSCO outlet to sell sweets, textiles for Deepavali

Bid to rein in prices of essential commodities during season

To rein in the prices of essential commodities during Deepavali festival, the government-owned Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO) has opened Deepavali Bazaar 2016 offering products ranging from groceries and crackers.

As a market intervention strategy, PAPSCO and Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs are providing the required commodities for festival including groceries, cosmetics, textiles, sweets, crackers at affordable prices under one roof.

There are separate sections for crackers, groceries and subsidised items. Besides, 18 shops of government organisations such as Khadi and Village Industries Board, Pontex and Amudhasurabhi are part of the bazaar. Around 20 private shops have also put up their stalls, S. Vasantha Kumar, Managing Director of PAPSCO, said.

As many as 11 items are being sold at subsidised rates. The price of sugar would be maintained at the current level of Rs.35 per kg while palm oil would be available at Rs.60 per litre.

The rate of pulses, which is soaring in the open market, has been reduced, Mr. Kumar said. The cost of per kg of pulses are: toor dal – Rs.120, gram dal – Rs.110, roasted gram dal – Rs.135, urad dal – Rs.110, jaggery – Rs.45, rava – Rs.35 and maida – Rs.30.

“The purpose of the bazaar is market intervention during the festive season and supply commodities on a no profit, no loss basis. We offer quality products at a reasonable price. Crackers sold here cost 20 per cent less price than the open market,” Mr. Kumar said.

This year, we expect to exceed the target. PAPSCO has set up these bazaars at eight centres in Puducherry including Ariyankuppam, Kannikovil, Bahour, Embalam, Maducarai, Madagadipet, Thirukkanur and Villianur.

The bazaar would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till October 28 at the AFT grounds on Cuddalore Road.



As many as 18 government organisations and 20 private shops will

set up stalls



