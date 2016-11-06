PAPSCO employee held for abusing a girl

The Mettupalayam police on Thursday arrested a government employee on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl in Puducherry.

The accused 31-year-old Ranjit was an employee of Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) and was conducting tuitions for class 10 students in the evening at his residence at Shanmugapuram.

The 15-year-old victim had been attending tuition classes. Her parents filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stating that the accused had been sending gifts and letters to the child. During the counselling, the girl said that she was sexually abused by the accused.

A complaint was filed under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mettupalayam Police Station.

The police have arrested the accused.

