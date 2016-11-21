Overcoming childhood trauma through art

Bursts of laughter could be heard from inside the Crafts Bazaar at Gandhi Thidal on Sunday morning. Children cheered and screamed, playing different games in small groups at a venue that is usually reserved for artists and artisans to hold exhibitions.

It was a special occasion for those children with a traumatic past, as they gathered to celebrate International Child Rights Day.

The ‘Colors of Vision’, organised by Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) and Mughil, was intended to provide a space for children to come to terms with their past through art.

“I like to play,” chuckled Mani, a Class VI student. He was sent to a children’s home two years ago by his grandparents after his alcoholic father killed his mother and committed suicide. He vividly remembers his past.

Siva Mathiyazhagan, founder, TYCL, says: “This event is for orphans, tribal and streetchildren. It is to stimulate them to use art forms to express their life experiences. The mapping of their life experiences through art is an attempt to shape their future.”

He added that a story-telling and writing exercise were also included in the programme, themed, ‘My Life and Dream and Art’.

“The Colours of Vision workshop will open the door for the younger generation to feel the joy of creativity and their expression will help them to position themselves in the family, community and beyond. This will also provide an opportunity to nurture creative talent and transform these children into next generation leaders,” said Francis Kulandairaj, co-ordinator, Colours of Vision, TYCL. Children from Baby Sara Home joined their counterparts from Child Development Centre, Samugam Trust and Children’s Collective during the programme.

Durga, one of the participants of the workshop, visibly enthused by the activities, said she wanted to travel abroad to work and help the children’s home that had encouraged her to study. “My parents wanted me to marry. But, I refused and sought help from a children’s home to pursue my studies. I am studying well and my parents respect me when I go home,” she says with pride.

The United Nation’s Universal Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 every year. It is also the day when the UN General Assembly adopted both the declaration and the convention on children’s rights.