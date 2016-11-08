Observers explain poll norms to candidates, election agents

Designated election observers discussed with candidates and election agents expenditure norms for the upcoming Nellithope Assembly by-election to be held on November 19. Presiding over the meeting, M. Chanbasha, Expenditure Observer, and Alok Awasthi, General Observer, detailed the election expenditure records to be produced by the contesting candidates and the guidelines.

Mr. Awasthi explained the ethical practices to be followed to ensure a free and fair election and solicited the cooperation of candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Department has constituted 26 booth-level groups to educate voters on ethical voting under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. The groups, comprising government functionaries election agents and volunteers, were finalised at a booth-level awareness meeting at Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Puducherry.

A. Savariraj, vice-principal, Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, booth-level officers, volunteers of the booth-level awareness group and people of the constituency participated in the meeting.