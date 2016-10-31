No major fire incident reported

The Puducherry Fire Service received as many as 35 distress calls on Deepavali but no major fire incident was reported in the city.

According to an official, minor incidents of fire including those due to bursting of crackers, were reported from different parts of Puducherry and Karaikal regions. However, no major injuries were reported.

The Fire Service had stationed fire tenders at strategic locations for quick response to any distress call. As many as 28 distress calls were received across Puducherry and seven calls in Karaikal region. However, none of them were of a serious nature, he said.

The Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute also received several cases of injuries caused by fire crackers.

Similarly, the number of road traffic accident cases was less this festive season.