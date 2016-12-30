CHENNAI: There is a need to develop cost effective and eco friendly technologies to manage water resources. Desalination and water recycling are emerging to be reliable alternate source of water, Rajiv Mittal, managing director, VA Tech Wabag Limited, said here on Thursday.

The company is engaged in maintaining the Nemmeli desalination plant of Chennai Metrowater and he was delivering the T.S.Narayanaswami Memorial Endowment Lecture on ‘Managing the Difficult Water’ organised by Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers at Anna University.

With rising demand for pure water resources, the difficult water be it sea water or industrial effluent also need to be treated and reused without harming the environment, he said.

While use of recycled water is common for industry, there is still a need for change in mindset of people to reuse water for drinking, he said highlighting the strategies such as rainwater harvesting and interlinking of rivers to ensure water security, he said .

As part of its efforts to meet industrial water requirements, Chennai Metrowater has awarded project to VA Tech Wabag to supply tertiary treated sewage, which is an advanced process that produces high quality water, to industries. The treated water will be supplieed to industries in and around Oragadam, he said.

