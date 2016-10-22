Narayanasamy launches door-to-door campaign

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday commenced the campaign for the by-election for the Nellithope constituency by undertaking a door-to-door visit.

After performing puja at Gangaimuthu Mariamman Koil, the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and DMK leaders conducted a door-to-door visit in Pillayithottam ward seeking votes.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the campaign, the Chief Minister said his tour would continue till the last date of campaigning and that he intends to meet all voters before the polling day on November 19.

The focus would be to put before the voters the “good” work carried out by his government in the last three months.

Mr. Narayanasamy said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, party in-charge for the Union Territory Mukul Wasnik and DMK leader M. K Stalin would tour the constituency as campaign picks up.