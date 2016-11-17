Narayanasamy has raised profile of UT: Elangovan

Senior Congress leader and former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Wednesday said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had, in a short span of a few months, been able to raise the profile of the Union Territory.

Addressing an election rally in Nellithope along with AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in Puducherry Mukul Wasnik, Mr. Elangovan said Mr. Narayanasamy had demonstrated that he was capable of helping Puducherry emerge from the shadow of its neighbouring State and turn into a high-profile Union Territory.

Mr. Wasnik said Mr. Narayanasamy had in a matter of five months been able to bring about improvements across several spheres, especially law and order, which would be difficult to achieve even in five years.