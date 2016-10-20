Narayanasamy discusses bypoll with Rahul Gandhi

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of the crucial November 19 by-poll to Nellithope seat from where he is set to seek a mandate for governance.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who was in New Delhi to attend the two-day Goods and Services Tax council meeting which concluded on Wednesday, met the Congress leader and apprised him of the political situation in the Union Territory.

Congress sources said the Chief Minister would also meet All India Congress Committee leaders to discuss the by-poll.

The Chief Minister also met Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Radha Mohan Singh to discuss administrative matters pertaining to the agriculture and fisheries sectors in the Union Territory.

Minister for Fisheries Malladi Krishna Rao, who was present in the meeting, said they discussed about the ongoing fishing harbour project at Yanam and the proposed harbour at Karaikal. The Minister said he met Tourism Ministry officials to brief about the ongoing tourism projects, particularly about “Heritage Tourism Circuit” and “Spiritual Tourism Circuit” here. The Union Tourism Ministry has sanctioned Rs. 100 crore each for the projects.