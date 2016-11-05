Puducherry

Narayanasamy declares assets worth Rs. 9.65 crore

Om Sakthi Sekar of AIADMK declares Rs. 5.8 crore in his assets

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has declared assets estimated at Rs. 9.65 crore, both movable and immovable, in his affidavit filed before the Returning Officer for the Nellithope Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Narayanasamy has movable assets of Rs. 44.68 lakh and Rs. 4.25 lakh in the name of his late wife Kalaiselvi. Mr. Narayanasamy has immovable assets of Rs. 5.62 crore, including agricultural land of 1.34 hectares, and Rs. 3.55 crore in the name of his wife. His annual income was Rs. 19.89 lakh. He has Rs. 1 lakh on hand and owes Rs. 27.66 lakh as loans or dues to banks.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:55:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Narayanasamy-declares-assets-worth-Rs.-9.65-crore/article16437458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY