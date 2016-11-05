Narayanasamy declares assets worth Rs. 9.65 crore

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has declared assets estimated at Rs. 9.65 crore, both movable and immovable, in his affidavit filed before the Returning Officer for the Nellithope Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Narayanasamy has movable assets of Rs. 44.68 lakh and Rs. 4.25 lakh in the name of his late wife Kalaiselvi. Mr. Narayanasamy has immovable assets of Rs. 5.62 crore, including agricultural land of 1.34 hectares, and Rs. 3.55 crore in the name of his wife. His annual income was Rs. 19.89 lakh. He has Rs. 1 lakh on hand and owes Rs. 27.66 lakh as loans or dues to banks.