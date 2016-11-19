Narayanasamy calls on injured fishermen

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy accompanied by Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan on Friday visited the two fishermen who were injured in firing allegedly by Sri Lankan navy a few days ago off the Kodiakarai coast.

The two fishermen — Aravind and Balamurugan — were first treated at the Karaikal Government Hospital and referred to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute on Thursday.

Sources said Mr. Narayanasamy enquired about their health and wished them speedy recovery. The two fishermen told the Chief Minister how they faced trouble while they were fishing.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has appealed to the Centre to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each of the two injured fishermen.

In a release, Deva Pozhilan, secretary of VCK, alleged that the Centre had failed to take any steps to prevent attacks on fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Even as talks were under way between the Sri Lankan and Indian authorities on the fishermen issue, the Sri Lankan navy had allegedly opened fire on fishermen who were reportedly fishing in Indian waters, he said.