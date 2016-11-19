Narayanasamy calls on injured fishermen

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy accompanied by Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan on Friday visited the two fishermen who were injured in firing allegedly by Sri Lankan navy a few days ago off the Kodiakarai coast.
The two fishermen — Aravind and Balamurugan — were first treated at the Karaikal Government Hospital and referred to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute on Thursday.
Sources said Mr. Narayanasamy enquired about their health and wished them speedy recovery. The two fishermen told the Chief Minister how they faced trouble while they were fishing.
Meanwhile, the Puducherry unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has appealed to the Centre to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each of the two injured fishermen.
In a release, Deva Pozhilan, secretary of VCK, alleged that the Centre had failed to take any steps to prevent attacks on fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Even as talks were under way between the Sri Lankan and Indian authorities on the fishermen issue, the Sri Lankan navy had allegedly opened fire on fishermen who were reportedly fishing in Indian waters, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor