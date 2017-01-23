NLC constructs new building for rural school

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd has opened a new building for Saraswathi Vidyalaya school in Oomangalam village as part of its CSR initiative.

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), NLC inaugurated the building in the presence of U. Sundar, organising secretary, Vidyabharthi, Tamil Nadu.

The new building was constructed by NLC at a cost of ₹ 30 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikraman said the initiative reflected the NLC’s belief that education had to be an important component of CSR activities.

He also reminded parents of their responsibility to bring up children with moral values and ethics which was especially warranted in the contemporary scenario.

U. Sundar, organising secretary,Vidyabharthi, while appreciating the gesture of the NLC management, said Saraswathi Vidyalaya school curriculum included extracurricular activities to bring out the full potential of the children.

Earlier, as per request of ‘Vidya Bharathi’, NLC had consented to construct four additional class rooms under its CSR activities. The foundation stone laying for this work had been done by Sarat Kumar Acharya, NLC CMD, who was then Director of HR in 2015. The construction commenced in March last year. The project was completed in August.

The new building has a plinth area of 2352 sq ft. The four classrooms include facilities such as ceramic green boards, adequate lighting and ceiling fans. Besides, two ramps have been provided for the benefit of the differently abled students.

N. Muthu, ED/HR, S. Sridhar, ED/ CSR & Education, M. Karthikeyan, GM/TA, J. Peter James GM/CSR, senior officials of CSR wing, teachers and staff of school participated.

The Saraswathi Vidhyalaya in Ootthangal Village, near the second mine of Neyveli, which is imparting free education from LKG to Class V, has a strength of more than 300 students, majority of them being wards of NLC contract employees and land evacuees.