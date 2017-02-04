NLC chairman gets honorary doctorate

Sarat Kumar Acharya, Chairman cum Managing Director of NLC India Ltd., has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa, D’Litt) by Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

S.C. Jamir, Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Utkal University, presented a degree to Mr. Acharya at the 48th convocation of Utkal University. A release said Mr. Acharya was given the honour in recognition of his immense contribution towards nation building, exceptional leadership skills, and achievements in human resource and sustainable corporate social responsibility.

After contributing to Business excellence in BHEL, NTPC, and NSCPL, Mr. Acharya has been spearheading the business promotion of NLC India for the last seven years.

NLC India Ltd. under his leadership has doubled its installed capacity from 30.6 tonnes to 62 tonnes per annum (including coal and lignite).

On the power generation front, NLC India Ltd. is poised to grow as a 20,000 MW power company with in-house fuel efficiency and a green power portfolio of 4,000 MW.