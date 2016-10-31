NLC celebrates Deepavali with jawans

Continuing its novel initiative for the second year, the Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India (NLCI) celebrated the festival of lights at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) barracks in Neyveli.

Pointing out that this year’s celebrations coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to greet the Armed Forces, S.K.Acharya, the CMD of NLCI, paid tribute to the security personnel who safeguarded property and helped maintain industrial peace as well.

“We love peace but it should be maintained without compromising on our integrity and sovereignty,” he told the CISF personnel.

NLCI has made it a tradition to celebrate major festivals such as Durga Pooja and Ramzan to promote communal harmony with a variety of social functions, he added.

Mr. Acharya distributed gifts to children of CISF personnel on the occasion.

This year’s Deepavali celebrations was attended by representatives from various social organisations, trade unions and associations, senior officials and functional directors Rakesh Kumar, Subir Das and Thanga Pandian.

