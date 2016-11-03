N.R. Cong. offers support to AIADMK

The by-election for the Nellithope Assembly segment has become more intense after the principal Opposition party, the AINRC, decided to throw its weight behind All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Om Sakthi Sekar.
A meeting of the office bearers of AINRC held here on Wednesday had decided to extend support to the candidature of Mr. Sekhar as they consider the by-election was imposed upon the people due to the “selfish desire for power of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.”
Shortly after the meeting, party founder leader and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told reporters that by imposing the by-election on the people the Chief Minister had made “democracy a mockery.” The AINRC would campaign for the AIADMK candidate to ensure his victory, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor