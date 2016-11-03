N.R. Cong. offers support to AIADMK

The by-election for the Nellithope Assembly segment has become more intense after the principal Opposition party, the AINRC, decided to throw its weight behind All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Om Sakthi Sekar.

A meeting of the office bearers of AINRC held here on Wednesday had decided to extend support to the candidature of Mr. Sekhar as they consider the by-election was imposed upon the people due to the “selfish desire for power of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.”

Shortly after the meeting, party founder leader and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told reporters that by imposing the by-election on the people the Chief Minister had made “democracy a mockery.” The AINRC would campaign for the AIADMK candidate to ensure his victory, he said.