Puducherry

Mock poll to check EVMs

The Election Department on Tuesday conducted a mock poll with participation from representatives of political parties to check the functionality of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the November 19 by-poll for the Nellithope seat.

As per the norms laid down by the Election Commission, a mock poll should be conducted prior to the election to ensure that the voting machines are functional.

According to officials, a mock poll was conducted with 100 ballot and control units that were randomly picked by the representatives. As many as 30 EVMs would be put to use for the upcoming by-poll.

Meanwhile, filing of nominations is scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The nomination papers can be filed from 11 a.m to 3 p.m at the Directorate of Industries, Thattanchavady.

November 2 has been fixed as the last date for filing nomination papers. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed on November 5.

