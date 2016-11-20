Mobile banking van keeps services going

The Union Territory’s transit into the fold of financial inclusion with every household having access to a bank account seems to have stood the rural populace in good stead after the demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currencies.

Puducherry had been among the first to achieve 100 per cent financial inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with an aggregate of 1,24,845 accounts, including 59,014 rural basic saving deposit accounts.

Following the Centre’s direction to banks to provide various facilities to customers for withdrawal of money from their bank accounts post-demonetisation, Indian Bank, the lead bank for Puducherry, has pressed into service a mobile banking van which has been facilitating customers to withdraw cash from their bank accounts at important locations in Puducherry and also in rural areas.

Rural customers in interior villages around Kilianur and Tiruchitrambalam and in various locations on Puducherry-Tindivanam Highway were among those who could access banking services.

The mobile van services were also made available within Puducherry town in places including Bharathi Park, Rangapillai Street (near BSNL and Post Office), Beach Road and Bussy Street.

The measure was well-received and account holders were also able to deposit Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 notes to their Indian Bank account as per the guidelines, in addition to withdrawal of money from their accounts, said D Devaraj, Zonal Manager, Indian Bank Zonal Office, Puducherry.

Tourists from other parts of India who had accounts with Indian Bank also benefited from this facility.

The bank has also deployed 165 Field Business Correspondents to provide doorstep banking facility to rural households, Mr. Devaraj said.

The van facilitates banking transactions in urban as well as rural areas of Puducherry