Missing BARC scientist safe in Puducherry

Babita Singh, a Scientific Officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), who was reported missing since Monday contacted her brother on Thursday evening.

Ms. Singh, 28, who saw her missing reports in newspapers, called up Vikas Singh to say she was safe and would return home on Friday evening. Mr. Singh said, “My sister said she was frustrated and left for Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry to find peace. She called from someone’s phone in the ashram after she learnt the news of her missing. One of our relatives has left for the ashram to be with her.”

He said, “Once she is back, we want her to take a break from work and rest. She has been harassed a lot. We are relieved she is safe.”

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Rajput said, “I have ben informed that she is safe in Puducherry. When she returns we will record her statement.”

On Monday, Ms. Singh left office early at around 1 p.m., returned home, dropped her bag, took her purse, and left after leaving the keys with their landlord.

She also sent an email to her brother telling him about the harassment she has been facing since she joined BARC five years ago.

