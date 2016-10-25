Man crushed to death in lift

An employee with a catering service was crushed to death in a goods lift shaft at a private factory at Sedurapet near here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Karunamoorthy (34) of Vazhaithottampalayam near Perambai.

Police said the factory had engaged a private contractor to supply food to its employees. Karunamoorthy used to take the prepared food items and place them in a goods lift.

On Monday, Karunamoorthy had come to the factory at around 1.15 p.m. with food items to be delivered to the second floor.

He had placed the food items in the goods lift and was walking towards the second floor.

However, the doors opened to the shaft and the lift was yet to ascend to the second floor. The victim reportedly opened the shaft and was crushed to death.

Police said the lift had been poorly maintained and was used only for delivering food items to the canteen. A case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered. Further investigations are on.