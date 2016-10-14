Malaysia plans long-term pact with InSPA

Malaysia is planning a long-term collaboration with the Indian School Psychology Association (InSPA).

During the inaugural programme of the three-day international conference on “Successful Mental Health and Well Being” held in Pondicherry Central University on Thursday, Dato. S.K. Devamany, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Malaysia, said that Malaysian government planned to work with India in the field of school psychology.

“Ministry of Education and Health along with InSPA will work towards training teachers. We have done three programmes together.

This includes a training programme for the mathematics and science teachers on micro teaching and creativity in Malaysia, training in counselling to identify issues with students and one to identify the problems of children in their social life and other issues,” he said.

Mr. Devamany said this was an effort towards creating a chapter on the lines of InSPA in Malaysia. This would be an ASEAN centre for formation of social strategy and building fraternity in school psychology.

He said: “Now we are working with the Minister of Education and Social Study to focus on schools and build a fraternity specialised in school psychology from there. We want to collaborate with India and affiliate ourselves with International School Psychology Association in the U.K. as well. The government will allocate funds in the forthcoming budget on this 10-year project”

Mr. Devamany said with this collaboration they would include the social, emotional, and mental well being as an integral part of school education.

“The vision is to inspire the education ministry to change policy on syllabus in order to prepare teachers on counselling and school psychology.

This is the real need because the schools are only focussing on preparing the children for the economy and livelihood and not for health and harmony.

If children are harmonised inside, they can conquer the world,” said Mr. Devamany.